MSRTC to terminate over 2,000 staff members

As the strike continues, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has cracked the whip against the contract workers by suspending their services. The MSRTC management had earlier served notice asking them to report to their work, but they failed to do so. Therefore, the management has taken the extreme step of suspending their services with immediate effect.

The said action has been taken in all the districts where over 2,296 employees are contracted.

Transport Minister Anil Parab said that if the employees don’t report to work soon, the MSRTC will hire candidates from the waiting list, which was finalised during the previous recruitment.

Parab said the management is assessing the waiting list of 2016-17 and 2019 for hiring the employees.

“State Transport (ST) is the lifeline of the poor, and if it comes to a standstill, then it is the responsibility of the government to make an alternative arrangement if the employees are not responding to the repeated calls to end the strike,’’ he said.

Parab added that if the employees stick to their demands, the government must come up with substitute options, and the process for the same has started.

He said the employees have no faith in the three-member committee appointed by the state government as per the High Court order. They demanded a new panel headed by a retired judge to submit its report on their demands, including the MSRTC’s merger with the state government.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:56 PM IST