MSRTC Launches Direct Contact System For Immediate Resolution Of Passenger Complaints

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation | Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has rolled out a new system designed to address passenger grievances more efficiently. Effective immediately, passengers who encounter issues while traveling on MSRTC buses can now contact the respective depot heads directly via phone for swift resolution of their concerns.

"Under this initiative, the contact numbers of both the bus depot head and the workshop superintendent are now being displayed on every bus. This measure is intended to expedite the handling of complaints related to driver conduct, such as over-speeding or mobile phone use, as well as issues with rude behavior from conductors or incorrect drop-offs " said an official.

This system is a reinstatement of a previously removed practice, prompted by passenger feedback. MSRTC officials emphasized that this move is aimed at improving service quality and passenger satisfaction.

With a fleet of approximately 14,000 buses operating daily and serving around 5.4 million passengers, MSRTC remains a crucial transportation lifeline in Maharashtra, connecting nearly 97 percent of villages to urban areas.

In August, MSRTC reported a profit for the first time in nine years. This positive development follows the implementation of various passenger-friendly schemes, reinforcing MSRTC's commitment to enhancing travel experiences.

The MSRTC administration urges passengers to utilize the newly displayed contact numbers to report any issues encountered during their journey, ensuring a more responsive and effective resolution process.