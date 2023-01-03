MSRTC bus catches fire in Thane; 65 rescued safely

Reprsentative Image/ Pixabay

Thane: A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus traveling from Thane to Bhiwandi depot caught fire due to a short circuit in the starter of the bus. The incident occurred around 8am on Tuesday, while 65 passengers were on board.

Regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Thane, chief Avinash Sawant said, “We received a call about the MSRTC bus that had caught fire near Uthalsar in Thane. Our team, along with one pick-up vehicle and a fire brigade team with two fire vehicles reached the spot. With the help of local fishermen we doused the fire in half an hour. Fortunately, no one was injured.” He added that the bus driver noticed the fire early, raised an alarm and immediately stopped the bus, giving passengers sufficient time to get out.