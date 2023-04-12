MSC bank scam case: ED submits chargesheet; NCP leader Ajit Pawar not named

Ajit Pawar | ANI

The Enforcement Directorate has submitted a chargesheet in the MSC bank scam case and has named a company linked to NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his wife.

However, Pawar and his wife have not been named in the chargesheet.

According to news agency ANI, the ED has attached properties including land, building and machinery of Jarandeshwar Cooperative Sugar Mill worth Rs 65 crore in July 2021 in this case. The matter is listed for hearing on April 19.

This is breaking news, further details awaited