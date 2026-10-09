 MPSC Protests: ‘Expect Good News Soon’, Says Raj Thackeray After Holding Discussions With Maharashtra CM
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MPSC Protests: ‘Expect Good News Soon’, Says Raj Thackeray After Holding Discussions With Maharashtra CM

While the protests in Pune have split into three groups, the agitators are demanding the resignation of MPSC chief Vivek Bhimanwar.

Neerad PandharipandeUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
MPSC Protests: ‘Expect Good News Soon’, Says Raj Thackeray After Holding Discussions With Maharashtra CM
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said he held detailed discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the protests over the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Main Examination, and said that he hopes that there will positive news on the matter soon.

Thackeray said in a social media post that he was pained to see young men and women “leaving behind their home district, taluka, their own home, and their families in pursuit of jobs”.

Good News Soon, Says Raj Thackeray


Thackeray added: “That is why today, I had a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister on this matter. I sensed that he is entirely positive about it as well. And I expect that in the coming few days, there will be good news regarding jobs for MPSC students. Therefore, the students should also be patient.”

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The protests


Three simultaneous protests on the subject of the MPSC Main Examination are being held in Pune currently. One of the protests, led by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, has been seeking the resignation of MPSC chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar. 

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Another protest at Ahilya Library on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road is demanding a return to the exam’s previous objective pattern. On Saturday, a third protest began at Alka Chowk, seeking the continuation of the descriptive pattern for the Main examination.


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