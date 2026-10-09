Pune: 15 Booked As MPSC Protest Continues Despite Cancellation Of Permission | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Police have registered a case against 15 people, including student representatives, for allegedly continuing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) protest near SM Joshi Bridge in Pune without valid permission and obstructing traffic. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has not been named in the FIR.

The FIR, filed on October 8, states that the organisers had initially obtained permission to hold a protest on October 2, subject to certain conditions. However, after a delegation of student representatives met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on September 30 and subsequently postponed the agitation, the police considered the earlier permission cancelled.

According to the complaint filed by police personnel, Pramod Patil and other student representatives had approached the Pune Police Commissioner’s office on September 25, seeking permission to stage a protest at Alka Talkies Chowk, Ahilya Library or near SM Joshi Bridge. The police refused permission for the proposed agitation at Alka Talkies Chowk and suggested alternative locations.

On September 26, written permission was granted to hold the protest near SM Joshi Bridge at 10am on October 2, subject to specified terms and conditions.

The FIR states that a delegation of student representatives subsequently met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 30. Following what the complaint describes as positive discussions, the Chief Minister reportedly accepted most of their demands. The representatives then submitted a written communication to Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stating that the October 2 protest was being postponed.

As the agitation had been postponed, the police maintained that the earlier permission had become null and void. A written communication informing the organisers of the cancellation was issued on September 30, the FIR states.

However, the complaint alleges that on October 1, at around 4pm, protesters gathered at Indulal Complex on Shastri Road in Navi Peth without prior permission. They allegedly assembled in large numbers, delivered speeches and announced that they would continue the agitation through a sit-in and road blockade.

Police personnel were subsequently sent to the location to inform the protesters about the cancellation of permission and the prohibitory orders in force. The complaint alleges that the demonstrators refused to disperse and continued their agitation, resulting in traffic congestion and disruption of public order.

The FIR also refers to prohibitory orders issued under the Maharashtra Police Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, restricting unauthorised gatherings and demonstrations in specified areas of Pune.

The 15 people named in the FIR are Pramod Patil, Akshay Kamble, Aniket Deshmane, Pravin Mahadev Patil, Krushikesh Gangurde, Priyanka Chaudhary, Nitin Gite, Somnath Chavan, Omkar Patil, Gajanan Shelke, Ajit Kakade, Siddharth Panchange, Sanket Kanse, Siddharth Jambhulkar and Sahebrao Kshirsagar.

The case has been registered under Sections 189(2), 189(3), 189(5), 126(2), 223, 270 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 37(1)(3), 135, 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act, as cited in the FIR. Inspector Vikas Prakash Bhingardive has been assigned the investigation.

The police action follows repeated warnings to protesters to withdraw the agitation or shift to an alternative location. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has maintained that demonstrations must comply with permission conditions and cannot obstruct the free flow of traffic.