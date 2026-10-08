₹2.12 Crore Electricity Theft Case In Pune: Shirur Court Rejects Plea For Power Reconnection After Partial Payment | Sourced

Pune: The Additional Sessions Court in Shirur has rejected an application seeking restoration of electricity supply after a consumer paid only ₹5.24 lakh against an assessment of more than ₹2.12 crore in an alleged electricity theft case. The court's Oct 5 order means electricity supply to M/s Saiprasad Milk Producer Society in Nimone, Shirur, cannot be restored on payment of only the amount calculated by the consumer.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) argued that the full assessed amount must be paid for reconnection. The case relates to an inspection conducted by an MSEDCL flying squad in February 2025, when officials allegedly detected electricity theft using a jammer.

Over 5 lakh units allegedly stolen in 25 months

According to MSEDCL, its flying squad inspected the consumer's premises on Feb 14, 2025, and detected suspected electricity theft.

The company alleged that the consumer had stolen 5,00,079 units of electricity over 25 months.

Based on its assessment, MSEDCL issued a bill of ₹2,12,21,030, and police registered a criminal case at Shirur Police Station.

The consumer, however, sought restoration of the electricity connection after claiming that only ₹5,24,109 was payable based on its own calculation.

MSEDCL opposed the application.

MSEDCL cites Electricity Act

Representing MSEDCL, advocates Sachin Khandagale and Ganesh Dimbale argued that electricity supply could not be restored without payment of the full assessed amount.

They relied on Section 135 of the Electricity Act, which deals with electricity theft, as well as a High Court judgment.

After considering the arguments, the Additional Sessions Court rejected the consumer's application.

Criminal case and financial liability

Electricity theft can lead to both criminal proceedings and financial liability.

MSEDCL said it would continue taking action against consumers found stealing electricity.

The company has also appealed to citizens to report suspected electricity theft through its mobile application, website or toll-free numbers 1912, 1800-212-3435 and 1800-233-3435.