Pune: Two Daily E-Shivai Bus Services Start From Swargate To Navi Mumbai International Airport

MSRTC will connect Navi Mumbai International Airport with key Mumbai and Pune locations through direct e-Shivai bus services | AI Generated Image

Pune: Two MSRTC E-Shivai bus services connecting Swargate with Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) began operations on Wednesday, providing passengers with a direct public transport link to the new airport.

The morning bus will leave Swargate at 6.15 am and is scheduled to reach NMIA at around 9.30 am. The second service will depart at 2.25 pm and reach the airport by around 6 pm, according to Arun Siya, divisional controller of MSRTC’s Pune division.

The 126-km route will have 22 stops, including Wanaz, Chandni Chowk, Balewadi, Hinjewadi Phata and Indira College in Wakad. The fare has been fixed at ₹445 for adults and ₹230 for children. Passengers eligible for concessions can avail themselves of the applicable benefits, while National Common Mobility Card users can also use their eligible concessions.

However, passengers said that two services a day may not be enough as flight operations at NMIA increase. They also called for services from more parts of Pune.

MSRTC officials said the service could be increased depending on passenger response. An official said demand for the service is expected to grow as flight operations at NMIA increase.

MSRTC has also introduced similar services connecting NMIA with Borivali and Dadar. The airport has provided parking space for buses and a control room for coordination, a senior MSRTC official said.

NMIA currently handles around 150 to 156 flight movements a day.