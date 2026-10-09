Pune: FDA Suspends SPPU Girls' Hostel Mess Registration Over Hygiene Violations After Students Report Worms, Plastic And Wire In Food |

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food registration certificate of the operator of the girls' hostel mess at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) after an inspection revealed food safety and hygiene violations, following repeated complaints from students about insects and foreign objects in meals.

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The action was taken after an FDA team led by food safety officer Ajinkya Umap inspected the mess on October 6. Assistant Commissioner Imran Hashmi ordered the suspension of the food business operator’s registration certificate until the necessary improvements are made, under the guidance of Joint Commissioner Digambar Bhogavade and in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FDA finds food safety violations

Officials from the FDA said, “Following the inspection, we found that the food business operator had not complied with the required food safety and hygiene standards. Accordingly, the food registration certificate has been suspended until the necessary improvements are made. Further action will be taken as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the relevant regulations.”

Students report worms and plastic in food

The FDA action follows a series of complaints raised by students over the quality of food served at the mess. As reported by The Free Press Journal on October 4, students alleged that worms were found in poha served for breakfast on October 2 and 3, while plastic was reportedly found in vegetables served on September 28 and 29.

Complaints persist despite university inspection

The complaints continued despite an inspection by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and senior officials on September 30. Students had also questioned the effectiveness of the university’s food quality monitoring mechanism and alleged that a meeting of student representatives on the Mess Quality Control Committee had not been held for four months. Students had further complained about a metal wire being found in food.