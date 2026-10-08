Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Arrests Suspect Wanted In Assault Case | PCPC

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch's Unit 4 has arrested a 41-year-old man wanted in a serious assault case after police said he had been evading arrest for several years. The suspect, identified as Narayan Sopan Dabhade, was arrested from Jambhulgaon in Maval following a technical investigation and information received from confidential sources, police said.

Dabhade was wanted in case registered at North Mahalunge Police Station under Sections 307, 326, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said 13 criminal cases had been registered against him, involving allegations of attempted murder, grievous hurt, extortion, kidnapping, rioting, firearms offences, conspiracy to rob a jeweller, attempted dacoity and the sale of ganja.

Crime Branch tracks suspect to Jambhulgaon

A team from Crime Branch Unit 4, led by Senior Police Inspector Arjun Ghodepatil, carried out the arrest. Assistant Police Inspector Shridhar Bhosale, Police Head Constables Asawale and Sontakke, and Police Constable Munde were part of the team.

According to police, the team was searching for wanted and absconding suspects as part of an ongoing drive in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. The team used technical analysis and information from confidential informants to trace Dabhade.

Police subsequently handed him over to North Mahalunge Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police cite 13 cases against suspect

Police described Dabhade as a habitual offender and said he had been named in several serious criminal cases. They also said he had been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in one of the cases.

However, police have not provided details of each case or its current status. The arrest comes amid an intensified drive by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police against wanted and absconding suspects.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sarang Awad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohidas Pawar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime-1) Sudarshan Rathod.

Uttarmhalunge Police Station is conducting further investigation into the case.