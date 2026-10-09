'Won't Vacate Protest Site': Rohit Pawar Backs MPSC Students, Alleges False FIR To Suppress Agitation | Anand Chaini

Pune: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday accused Pune Police of filing a false and unjustified FIR against Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants protesting in the city. He alleged that the action was taken under political pressure to suppress their agitation and said a team of lawyers would provide legal support to the students. He also vowed that they would not vacate the protest site.

Addressing the media, Pawar alleged that the FIR contained false claims about the presence and activities of certain students at Indulal Complex. He specifically defended Rishi Gangede, whose name was mentioned in the FIR, claiming that he was not present at the location when the alleged incident took place.

Pawar said, “Rishi is with me. He was not present at Indulal Complex. He came here the following day, when we were sitting at SM Joshi Marg. Then why are the police lying? Why is pressure being exerted on the police? We will have to find out who is applying this pressure.”

Questioning the sections invoked against the protesters, Pawar said allegations that students had brought stones and rockets were baseless. “Do they consider us terrorists? Do they consider us Naxalites? These poor students are fighting for their rights, yet FIRs are being registered against them,” he said, adding that a team of lawyers would be arranged to provide legal assistance.

Pawar also referred to the Bombay High Court’s observations regarding the students’ grievances, claiming that the court had asked the government to hear their concerns. He said the protesters had submitted a fresh request to the police seeking permission to continue their agitation at SM Joshi Marg, where permission had previously been granted for October 2 before being cancelled.

Explaining the choice of location, Pawar said the protesters had opted against other sites to minimise inconvenience to Pune residents and traffic. He maintained that alternative routes were available and appealed to citizens to support the students’ agitation.

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Advocate Asim Sarode, who also addressed the media, alleged that the FIR named individuals who were not present at the protest site and that the police were attempting to criminalise students. He said allegations that protesters had collected or used stones as weapons were false and described the police action as politically motivated.

“The police should not behave like workers of any political party or take the role of judges themselves. They must discharge their duties impartially,” Sarode said.

He added that the offences invoked were bailable and that the students could seek legal remedies, including challenging the FIR, to ensure their future employment prospects were not affected.

Both Pawar and Sarode condemned the police action and reiterated their support for the students, who have been demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in MPSC examinations.