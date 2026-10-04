CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to visit MPSC protesters in Pune, urges government to ‘listen to the youth’

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke | File photo

Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday that he will visit the site of a protest seeking the resignation of Maharashtra Public Service Commission chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar.

“More than 20 lakh youths in Maharashtra are preparing for the MPSC examinations,” Dipke said on X. “They are not just students, but are voters too. If the government doesn’t listen to their voice today, these young people will respond to the government through their votes.”

Read Also Three MPSC Protests Erupt Across Pune As Aspirants Split Over Exam Pattern

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar had announced that Dipke would join the protest by saying: “Student leader Abhijeet Dipke, who took the wicket of the country’s education minister (Dharmendra Pradhan), is coming this evening to participate in and support the MPSC students’ satyagraha.”

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The protests

Three simultaneous protests on the subject of the MPSC Main Examination are being held in Pune currently. The protest led by Pawar, which is being held at the SM Joshi Bridge, has been seeking the resignation of MPSC chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar.

Another protest at Ahilya Library on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road is demanding a return to the exam’s previous objective pattern. On Saturday, a third protest began at Alka Chowk, seeking the continuation of the descriptive pattern for the Main examination.

The protesters led by Pawar have also been demanding that the MPSC examination be conducted offline.

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