MPSC announces new examination schedule

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced a new schedule for the state civil service prelims examination. MPSC, which was to conduct the examination on October 11 last year and had deferred it due to the coronavirus pandemic, has said that prelims examination will now be held on March 14 this year.

The prelims examination will be an objective type examination of 400 marks. There will be 1/3 negative marking for every wrong answer in both the papers.

The proposed examination will be conducted for the recruitment to various posts, such as block development officer (BDO), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), deputy collector and deputy chief executive officer.

The Maharashtra Engineering Service Pre-Examination, which was to be conducted on November 1, 2020, will be now held on March 27, 2021. The joint pre-examination for Maharashtra Secondary Service Non Gazetted Group B, which was slated for November 22, 2020, will now be held on April 11, 2021.