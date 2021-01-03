Maharashtra Pollution Control Board renews ‘Consent to Operate’ to ITC & Mercedes Benz India till '25

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has renewed ‘Consent to Operate’ to ITC Ltd. for the manufacturing of cigarettes and tobacco products at its plant situated in Ranjangaon Industrial Estate in Pune district up to November 30, 2025. Similarly, MPCB has also renewed consent to operate to the Mercedes Benz India Pvt. Ltd. for manufacturing of assembly of passenger cars & painting of cars at its plant at Chakan Industrial Estate in Pune district up to September 30, 2025.

ITC Limited had applied for renewal of consent for the manufacturing of cigarettes -1701 million per month, cut tobacco -4641 MT per month, Mentholated foils -2808 Bobbins per month and slit Bobbins -274 MT per month. MPCB’s Consent Appraisal Committee (CAC) noted that ITC had obtained earlier consent for the same product and quantity. The company had provided combined effluent treatment plant (ETP) / Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for the treatment of trade effluent and sewage and treated effluent is partly recycled, used on land for gardening and remaining sent to the common effluent treatment plant (CETP).

However, ITC Limited will have to fulfill certain conditions laid down by CAC. The company will provide a water metering system and keep the record of raw water used, effluent generation, treated effluent recycle/used. It will submit a detailed water budget including quantity of treated effluent recycled and sent to the CETP. ITC will have to switch over to the cleaner fuel or shall provide an adequate scrubbing system.

In the case of Mercedes Benz India Private Limited, the CAC noted that the company had provided ETP with primary, secondary & tertiary treatment followed by reverse osmosis (RO) system. RO permit is reused in paint booths & rejected sent to STP for further treatment. Further, the company has provided two STPs & treated sewage used for gardening purposes. The company had a total of 27 stacks at various emission sources including hot water generator, oven, paint booth, DG sets and had provided water curtains to paint booths.

The Mercedes Benz India Private Limited will have to submit a plan for the up-gradation of ETP / improvement in the operation and maintenance of ETP. CAC has asked the company to separately apply for consent to operate for expansion.