Mother, brother who pushed minor into prostitution, denied bail

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of a minor whose mother and brother had pushed her into flesh trade.

Apart from sections of the POCSO Act, offence of rape and unnatural intercourse, offences were registered in the case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act also as the mother had got the minor married too.

The mother, brother and a woman who is booked for introducing the minor to prostitution and whose husband had also raped the minor, had all sought bail claiming that they had been falsely implicated in the case.

As per the case registered at Mankhurd police station, after the family got the girl married, when she had come later to her mother’s home to reside, her brother had introduced her to a woman. This woman had pushed her into prostitution and the woman’s husband had also raped the minor. The mother and brother of the girl used to aide in the prostitution as they earned from it. Her brother would also threaten her to have physical relations with him.

Special judge under the POCSO Act Sanjashree Gharat while rejecting the brother’s bail plea said that it appears from the prosecution case that he had knowledge that his mother had forced his minor sister into prostitution and was earning from it and that he too had threatened the girl to satisfy his sexual desires. Denying the mother bail, the court said similarly, that it appears that she earned from the prostitution (of her daughter) and also threatened the girl into it.