MoS Railways Raosaheb Danve to meet Maharashtra CM to push Bullet Train project development

Mumbai: Finally, a dialogue between the estranged allies BJP and Shiv Sena has begun – not for reunion but to put on fast track the development of Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

Union Minister of State for Railways and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, who recently targeted the state government over the unilateral announcement on resumption of suburban trains, on Tuesday said he will soon meet the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to understand his view and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s stand on the Bullet Train project which is running behind the schedule.

"Uddhavji called me eight days ago. He also spoke to me. I spoke to him twice. I will meet him specifically on the Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. Maybe he (CM) has changed his stand in favour of the project. But I will come to know about that after meeting him. We have decided to meet, said Danve.

A state government officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The proposed meeting is important as the Centre and the state have yet to arrive at a consensus on the allotment of prime land from the Bandra Kurla Complex for the Bullet Train terminus. The state government has yet to make a commitment towards equity contribution. Let us hope for some positive outcome.’’

Danve’s statement is crucial as especially the commissioning of the project has already been rescheduled to December 2028 from December 2023 due to lack of acquisition of necessary land by Maharashtra due to opposition from locals and also because of tiff between the Centre and the state government. Even though the BJP-led government after the ground breaking of the Rs 1.10 lakh crore in September 2017 was proactive in its implementation, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is not enthusiastic in pursuing the project development.

Amid the controversy over the Kanjurmarg land for Metro III car shed project, the MVA government has decided to go slow on the Bullet Train project accusing the Centre for its lack of cooperation over the car shed project.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:32 AM IST