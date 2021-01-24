More than 1,100 kg drugs worth 28.83 cr seized, 3,787 held in 2020

The Mumbai Police have seized as much as 1,111 kg of contraband last year and have arrested 3,787 persons allegedly involved in drug cases in the city.

The total value of the seized contraband is about Rs 28.83 crore. Statistics revealed that ganja has been the most seized and circulated contraband in the city. The police have managed to seize 991 kg of ganja last year, the status revealed.

According to the statistics provided by the police, in 2020, the police have made 13 cases of heroin, arrested 15 persons in those cases and seized seven kilograms of heroin. The police have made nine cases of charas, arrested 13 persons in those cases and have seized eight kilograms of charas. The police have made 249 cases related to ganja in the city, arrested 272 persons in those cases and seized 991 kilograms of ganja.

Speaking about the seizures of high-end drugs in Mumbai, a senior police officer said, "The police have made 12 cases of cocaine, arrested 17 persons in those cases and have seized 484 gram of cocaine. The police have made 110 cases of Mephedrone or MD, arrested 136 persons in those cases and had seized 3.48 kg MD. As far as consumption cases are concerned, this year we have registered 3,074 drugs consumption cases and have arrested 3,282 persons in these cases out of the 3,787 persons arrested in overall drugs cases."

"Not only are we strengthening our intelligence network to get more and more information about peddlers, suppliers and consumers, but are also monitoring the social media to trace any drug deal on the internet," said a senior police officer.

Another police officer said that narcotics cases have dropped down significantly in 2020, as compared to 2019, due to lockdown. "In 2019 there were 12418 drug related cases in Mumbai, 13242 persons were arrested in those cases. The police had seized 1246 kilograms of drugs having a total value of Rs 69.19 crore. There is a dip in drugs cases in 2020 because since March lockdown was enforced in the city and hence peddling of drugs became an impossible task for peddlers," said a police officer.