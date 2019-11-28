Mood in Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress camp turns ecstatic

But on Tuesday, relief and delight reflected on the faces of the legislators as they arrived one by one in their respective party vehicles at a plush hotel at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Celebrations started hours after Fadnavis resigned from his post following the Supreme Court order to conduct a floor test on Wednesday.

Although the results of the assembly polls were declared on October 24, the victory celebrations took place on Tuesday. There was only one cheer among the party workers "Dilli Ke Saamne Maratha Nahin Jhuka" (Maharashtra didnt give in to Delhi)

Musicians with trumpets and Maratha Dhol lined outside the lobby of the hotel to welcome the MLAs and other party workers. Members of NCP-Congress and Sena, which once were arch rivals embraced each other, exchanged Pedas (Sweets).

"We are tired, but at the same time excitement is running through our veins as the state will finally have a Sena Chief Minister," said Sena MLA Abdul Sattar.

The last four days Sena, NCP and Congress went through enormous hurdles. From shifting the MLAs to resorts for tackling horse trading to the leaders coming down every day to boos the morale, the senior leaders left no stone unturned make sure the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is able to form the government.

"We all knew, hard work and dedication never goes in vain, the way our senior leaders worked together to provide we stay secure, gave us the hope that victory will smile upon us," added Sattar.

42-year-old Dinkar Malushte, a NCP worker from Baramati, travelled to Mumbai this morning. Seeing the turbulence going on in the TV, Malushte couldn't resist but came to Mumbai just to be with his party workers.

"I didn't know, that today our coalition would be able to stake claim, both NCP and Sena are the parties of the soil. I am happy that after decades of enmity these parties have come together," stated Malushte.

"No matter how far you go, at the end of the day you tend to come back home. Ajit Dada was and will always be our leader," said Manik Rao Govind, a cadre of NCP citadel Baramati.

Govind further added, no matter what happens, people in Baramati won't forget Ajit's contribution in developing the entire constituency.

"Everyone makes a mistake, but a real human being knows he must accept his mistakes. Ajit Dada did that and we are with him, come what may," stated Govind.