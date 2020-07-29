Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed to September 7

The Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature has been postponed to September 7 from August 3 because of the Covid 19 crisis. The decision was taken at the Business Advisory Committee meetings of the stage assembly and council held here on Tuesday. It is expected that the monsoon session will take place for two days in which the state government will seek approval for the supplementary demands and few ordinances.

The Business Advisory Committee of both the houses will meet again after the Ganapati immersion to review the Covid 19 crisis before the session slated for September 7.

The government earlier had proposed to convene the monsoon session on June 22 but it was later postponed to August 3 considering the spurt in coronavirus cases across the state. As reported by Free Press Journal, the state Legislature Secretariat had also proposed to consider an option of online or virtual proceedings but it did not work.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole last week had hinted that the monsoon session cannot begin on August 3 but it may take place in the last week of August or early September. However, he had said that the Business Advisory Committees of the state assembly and council will take a final decision at the meeting.