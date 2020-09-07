Monsoon session: Govt, Oppn ready for war of words

Mumbai: The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature beginning September 7 amid present Covid 19 crisis may not be a mere formality and a low key affair. The ruling and opposition are prepared to trade charges against each other. Although there will be no question hour but the laying of ordinances and bills including the supplementary demands.

However, the ruling and opposition parties are expected to pit against each other during debate on supplementary demands on a range of issues including coronavirus pandemic, lockdown and impact on the economy and various sectors, alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment and above all Sushant Singh Rajput death case and ongoing developments. The Opposition is also expected to rake up controversy over actress Kangana Renaut’s statement and the Shiv Sena’s warning. The main opposition party, BJP, which is cornering the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, will further step up its criticism.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with his team is prepared to take on the opposition, especially BJP, for politicising the Covid-19 crisis and also the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The government will table 9 ordinances and in all 14 bills including the supplementary demands for the passage of the legislature. Some of the other bills include the appointment of administrator on more than 14,000 gram panchayats, postponement of elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, redevelopment of cessed buildings and postponement of elections of the general body of cooperative societies due to Covid 19 crisis.

Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar will make every effort to corner BJP, especially for the party-led government at the Centre for not providing enough assistance to fight the coronavirus pandemic and escaping from its responsibility of paying GST compensation.

The two-day session is taking place adhering to strict safety norms as all 288 assembly members including CM and 60 council members had to get Covid-19 tested. These tests were completed on Saturday and Sunday and those who were detected negative will be allowed to participate in the two-day proceedings.

To observe social distancing the legislators will be accommodated in the assembly and council halls and also in the officers and spectators’ galleries.

The legislature staff had also undergone Covid-19 tests while the personal assistants of the legislators have been banned entry to avoid crowding.