Modi to launch Rs 16,000-cr projects in Gujarat

With the crucial Gujarat elections two months away, the BJP’s superstar campaigner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat for next two days to launch an avalanche of projects worth a staggering Rs 16,000 crore.

During his visit starting from Thursday, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth Rs 3,400 crore in Surat before launching developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5,200 crore in Bhavnagar.

Similarly, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth over Rs. 7,200 crore at the temple town of Ambaji in North Gujarat on the Rajasthan border. At the Ambaji Temple, Modi will also perform pooja.

Tthe Prime Minister will inaugurate the second phase of the much-delayed Ahmedabad Metrorail project – over three years after flagging off the first phase covering a small patch of six km – which will cover a large part of the city on both sides of the Sabarmati River.

He will take a ride in the metro from Ahmedabad Railway Station, Kalupur, to Doordarshan Kendra metro station on the Drive-In Road.

He will also flag off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar station and travel on the train to Kalupur station.

The Prime Minister will kickstart the 36th National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium and attend the State Government-organised Navratri festival at the GMDC Grounds in Ahmedabad.

