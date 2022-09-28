PM Modi inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on her 93rd birth anniversary | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who would have celebrated her 93rd birthday on September 28.

Marking the special occasion, PM Modi in his national address, said, "I have so many memories associated with Lata didi, so many emotional and affectionate memories. The age-familiar sweetness of her voice mesmerized me every time I spoke to him."

"Shri Ram is going to come to the grand temple of Ayodhya.. Before that, the name of Lata didi, who gave the name of Ram, has been established with the city of Ayodhya forever," he added.

"The huge Veena of Maa Saraswati installed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya will become a symbol of musical harmony. The 92 white lotus of marble in the chowk complex depict Lata Ji's lifespan."

"On this occasion, I, on behalf of my countrymen, pay my heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Ji... I've a lot of pleasant memories with her, her voice used to mesmerize me every time. She called me in happiness when Bhoomi Poojan of Ayodhya's Ram temple got completed."