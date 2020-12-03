Mobile thief held for causing death for taxi driver, accomplice at large

A mobile thief has been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder charges after the person who's mobile they had stolen died while chasing them. The post mortem report stated that the victim, Irfan Siddiqui, 55, a taxi driver, died of heart failure after which police added the stringent section. Days after the incident, police managed to nab one of the accused Mohammad Hamid Iqbal Shaikh, 36 while his accomplices is still at large.

On November 29, the JJ Marg Police had received a call informing that a man lying unconscious at SVP Road in Bhendi Bazaar. Police rushed the victim to hospital but he could not be saved. A person to the incident informed the police that Siddiqui was chasing two persons who stole his mobile phone.

When CCTV footages were examined, it was cleared that at 6 in the morning when Siddiqui was standing near his taxi, the two persons snatched his mobile phone after a minor scuffle and fled. Siddiqui went after them but collapsed after chasing them for around 150 meters.

The post mortem report confirmed that Siddiqui had died of heart failure after which police had added stringent section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which has a provision of life imprisonment or imprisonment up to 10 years. Initially the FIR was registered under Section 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intension).

Siddiqui, a resident of Mazgaon area, is survived by his son who lives with him while rest of the family members stay at his native place in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, Siddiqui was suffering from blood pressure and died of heart failure caused due to the sudden running.

"During the investigation, we checked around 50 CCTV cameras of the area and nabbed the accused," said Avinash Dharmadhikari Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dongri division.