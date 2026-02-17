 MNS Students’ Wing Demands Action Against Illegal Football Turfs On Public Grounds In Navi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMNS Students’ Wing Demands Action Against Illegal Football Turfs On Public Grounds In Navi Mumbai

MNS Students’ Wing Demands Action Against Illegal Football Turfs On Public Grounds In Navi Mumbai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena has demanded action against alleged illegal football turfs built on public playgrounds in Navi Mumbai. In a representation to CIDCO, the group claimed private operators are commercially exploiting land reserved for community use and warned of agitation if action is not taken within 15 days.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
MNS Students’ Wing Demands Action Against Illegal Football Turfs On Public Grounds In Navi Mumbai | Representative Image

The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena has demanded immediate action against the alleged illegal construction and commercial use of football turfs on public grounds reserved for community use in Navi Mumbai.

In a formal representation submitted on Thursday, February 12, to the General Manager of the Social Service Department of CIDCO, the student wing alleged that several playgrounds earmarked by CIDCO for schools, colleges, local residents, and sportspersons have been encroached upon by private operators and certain educational institutions.

According to the complaint, unauthorized fencing has been erected on these public grounds, following which football turfs have been developed and commercially exploited. The letter states that users are being charged between Rs1,500 and Rs 2,250 per hour, resulting in an estimated daily income of Rs15,000 to Rs25,000 and a monthly turnover ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 28 lakh.

The organization claimed that due to such commercial activity, local citizens and students are being deprived of free access to public playgrounds, in violation of CIDCO’s terms and conditions for land allotted for public use.

FPJ Shorts
MNS Students’ Wing Demands Action Against Illegal Football Turfs On Public Grounds In Navi Mumbai
MNS Students’ Wing Demands Action Against Illegal Football Turfs On Public Grounds In Navi Mumbai
Ram Temple Consecration Triggers Historic Economic Surge In Ayodhya: IIM Lucknow Study
Ram Temple Consecration Triggers Historic Economic Surge In Ayodhya: IIM Lucknow Study
Palghar News: Land Acquisition Begins For Vadhavan Port Project As Compensation Rates Finalised Across 24 Villages
Palghar News: Land Acquisition Begins For Vadhavan Port Project As Compensation Rates Finalised Across 24 Villages
Shirdi Saibaba’s Padukas To Arrive In Panvel; Darshan From February 18 To 20
Shirdi Saibaba’s Padukas To Arrive In Panvel; Darshan From February 18 To 20
Read Also
'Bienvenue à Mumbai!': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Warm Welcome To French Prez Emmanuel...
article-image

Also Watch:

The memorandum, issued under the leadership of MNS Vidyarthi Sena president Amit Raj Thackeray and signed by city joint secretary (Navi Mumbai) Dr. Vipul Harshada Hemant Patil, warned that if the illegal turfs and fencing are not removed within 15 days, the organization will launch an intense agitation.

The student wing has urged CIDCO to immediately dismantle all unauthorized football turfs constructed on public grounds and initiate strict action against the concerned institutions and private operators.

CIDCO officials have not yet issued a formal response to the representation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MNS Students’ Wing Demands Action Against Illegal Football Turfs On Public Grounds In Navi Mumbai
MNS Students’ Wing Demands Action Against Illegal Football Turfs On Public Grounds In Navi Mumbai
Palghar News: Land Acquisition Begins For Vadhavan Port Project As Compensation Rates Finalised...
Palghar News: Land Acquisition Begins For Vadhavan Port Project As Compensation Rates Finalised...
Shirdi Saibaba’s Padukas To Arrive In Panvel; Darshan From February 18 To 20
Shirdi Saibaba’s Padukas To Arrive In Panvel; Darshan From February 18 To 20
Mumbai News: KC College Hosts 12th International Media Summit On Changing Media Ecologies
Mumbai News: KC College Hosts 12th International Media Summit On Changing Media Ecologies
Mumbai News: 72 CSMT Loco Pilots Seek VRS Over Work Conditions
Mumbai News: 72 CSMT Loco Pilots Seek VRS Over Work Conditions