MNS Students’ Wing Demands Action Against Illegal Football Turfs On Public Grounds In Navi Mumbai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena has demanded immediate action against the alleged illegal construction and commercial use of football turfs on public grounds reserved for community use in Navi Mumbai.

In a formal representation submitted on Thursday, February 12, to the General Manager of the Social Service Department of CIDCO, the student wing alleged that several playgrounds earmarked by CIDCO for schools, colleges, local residents, and sportspersons have been encroached upon by private operators and certain educational institutions.

According to the complaint, unauthorized fencing has been erected on these public grounds, following which football turfs have been developed and commercially exploited. The letter states that users are being charged between Rs1,500 and Rs 2,250 per hour, resulting in an estimated daily income of Rs15,000 to Rs25,000 and a monthly turnover ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 28 lakh.

The organization claimed that due to such commercial activity, local citizens and students are being deprived of free access to public playgrounds, in violation of CIDCO’s terms and conditions for land allotted for public use.

The memorandum, issued under the leadership of MNS Vidyarthi Sena president Amit Raj Thackeray and signed by city joint secretary (Navi Mumbai) Dr. Vipul Harshada Hemant Patil, warned that if the illegal turfs and fencing are not removed within 15 days, the organization will launch an intense agitation.

The student wing has urged CIDCO to immediately dismantle all unauthorized football turfs constructed on public grounds and initiate strict action against the concerned institutions and private operators.

CIDCO officials have not yet issued a formal response to the representation.

