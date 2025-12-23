 MNS Invites Public Suggestions For Ward Manifesto Ahead Of NMMC Elections 2026
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 01:55 AM IST
NMMC | File Photo

With an eye on the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general elections in 2026, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has launched a public outreach initiative in Seawoods, inviting residents to directly contribute to the party’s ward-level manifesto.

Carrying the party’s election symbol, the railway engine, MNS leaders have appealed to citizens to share their expectations and priorities for the rapidly developing area. The initiative aims to incorporate local concerns and suggestions into the party’s proposed development agenda for the ward.

Sachin Kadam, City Secretary of MNS, Navi Mumbai, said the party wants the manifesto to reflect the real needs of residents. “Seawoods is growing rapidly, and development planning must be based on citizens’ inputs,” he said.

Residents have been asked to send their suggestions via WhatsApp (9769777887) or email (sachinkadam.mns@gmail.com). Amruta Kadam, MNS representative from Ward No. 26, is also part of the outreach programme.

The party said the exercise is intended to strengthen public participation in local governance and ensure that issues faced by residents are addressed in the run-up to the civic elections.

