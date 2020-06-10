MMRDA preps up for the monsoons; sets up control room for emergencies

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has set up an emergency control room in preparation for the problems that arise in monsoon. It will attend complaints if any and will follow up with various disaster control agencies, such as the state government, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and Mumbai Police, and exchange information and data. The control room will be operational till October 15, 2020. The helpline numbers issued are as follows: 022-26591241, intercom: 022-26594176, +91-8657402090

According to MMRDA, the main role of the control room will be to minimise inconvenience caused to vehicular and pedestrian movement at various project sites of the authority. Control room officials will also ensure the smooth flow of rainwater at various project sites.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, "The contractors have been instructed to strictly adhere to safety measures. They are also asked to strictly follow norms as far as barricading, restoring damaged roads, and clearing and disposing of the muck are concerned. The contractors will also need to maintain dewatering pumps of adequate capacity where there is no connectivity to stormwater drains and also at spots prone to water logging."

He further added that Mumbaikars would be able to seek help from the control room for various issues. “Issues, such as uprooting of trees, waterlogging, accidents, traffic snarls, and potholes, within MMRDA’s jurisdiction can be reported. Control room officials would also welcome information on unusual occurrences or impending dangers. It will work in tandem with the Railways, BMC, Traffic Police, BEST, Fire Brigade and other agencies," he stated.