MMRDA plans signal-free ring road for Mumbai by 2030

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) undertaking about Rs 17,000-crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is planning a signal free ring road for the city.

MMRDA Commissioner RA Rajeev speaking about the progress of the MTHL project said, "The sea link will act as a crucial connectivity for the city as will also connect to other ongoing and proposed corridors."

The signal-free ring route will begin from the Sewri Worli Elevated connector-MTHL--CIDCOs Coastal Road--Alibaug Virar Multi Modal Corridor- Vasai Bhayander creek bridge--BMC Coastal Road---Bandra Worli Sealink and that's how the entire ring route can be developed, according to the MMRDA commissioner.

Interestingly, although the MTHL's nearly 35 percent of civil work has been completed and Sewri Worli Elevated corridor project tendering process has gained pace as the contractor has been appointed recently. However, other projects yet to take off.

Reportedly, the Alibaug-Virar Multi Modal corridor, which was with the MMRDA, had been transferred to the MSRDC. Now it will undertake the proposed Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project and in exchange MSRDC will carry out the Multi Modal corridor. In this project, besides land acquisition, no other work has been progressed. Similarly, for the proposed Vasai -Bhayander creek bridge, fresh tendering process will be initiated. The project has been delayed for want of environment clearance and salt pan land acquisition, informed the MMRDA commissioner.

The CIDCO's proposed coastal road project also stuck due to green nod, while the BMC's coastal road project is underway and will be completed by end of 2023. Therefore, though MMRDA is anticipating signal-free ring route by 2030, other projects are still on paper, while a few which which have been started by other agencies like MSRDC, BMC will take a few years to complete their work.