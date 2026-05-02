MMRDA Nears Completion Of Entire SCLR Corridor With Final BKC–Vakola Arm Girder launching | Photo Credit: MMRDA

Mumbai: In a landmark step towards completing one of Mumbai’s most critical east–west mobility corridors, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has successfully executed the final major structural milestone on the Santacruz–Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Phase-2, bringing the entire 10.88 km SCLR corridor network to the verge of completion.

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With the successful launching of twin 54-metre composite girders at Level 1 and Level 2 over the Vakola Nallah bridge, the last remaining critical link between Bharat Diamond Bourse in BKC and Vakola is now structurally complete. This arm, though a shorter segment, plays a decisive role in integrating multiple elevated arms, bridges and connectors—effectively completing the full SCLR network.



The completion of this segment required execution in one of the most challenging urban stretches—over the existing Vakola Nallah bridge, where conventional support systems were not feasible.





What was once developed in phases as multiple disconnected stretches are now being unified into a fully functional, signal-free east–west corridor spanning nearly 11 km, connecting, Eastern, Western Express Highway (EEH ,WEH), Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Santacruz, Vakola, Kalina, Kurla and Chembur

With this final arm, the SCLR corridor transforms into a continuous mobility spine, linking key residential, commercial and economic zones across Mumbai.Importantly, the BKC–Vakola elevated connector acts as the missing bridge between major infrastructure assets, ensuring that traffic disperses efficiently across multiple arms instead of converging at choke points.



With the completion of all arms and connectors under SCLR Phase-2, the Entire of 10.880km corridor will Provide direct, signal-free connectivity between EEH and WEH. Seamlessly connect BKC with eastern and western suburbs



Decongest key arterial roads across Santacruz, Vakola, Kalina, Kurla and Chembur. Enable faster, more predictable cross-city travel and Distribute traffic across multiple arms and elevated connectors, reducing load on surface roads



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “With the completion of this final arm, the Santacruz–Chembur Link Road transforms into a fully integrated east–west corridor of nearly 11 kilometres. This is a major step towards reducing congestion and ensuring faster connectivity across Mumbai. Such projects are critical in delivering a city where mobility is efficient, reliable and future-ready.”

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Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman, Eknath Shinde said, “This corridor is a lifeline for daily commuters, connecting key residential and commercial hubs across the city. The integration of multiple arms into a seamless network will significantly ease traffic pressure and improve travel experience. MMRDA’s ability to execute such complex, multi-level infrastructure is truly commendable.“



Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Commissioner, MMRDA, said “This milestone is not just about completing a span, but about completing an entire mobility network. The BKC–Vakola arm plays a crucial role in integrating various elevated corridors and unlocking their full potential. With this, the SCLR corridor will function as a continuous, high-efficiency east–west connector, significantly improving travel across Mumbai.”



Towards a Fully Connected Mumbai



The Santacruz–Chembur Link Road corridor, with its multiple arms, elevated sections and critical interchanges, now stands at the threshold of full operationalization. The completion of this final segment marks the transition from piecemeal connectivity to a fully integrated urban mobility system.



As Mumbai continues to expand, such network-driven infrastructure will play a defining role in achieving faster commute times, reducing congestion and enabling the vision of a more seamlessly connected city.

BKC–Vakola Arm Specifications:

Total length: ~1.4 km

 500 metres of 4-lane elevated carriageway

 900 metres of 2-lane connecting arms

Network-Level Impact: Unlocking True East–West Mobility

Key specifications of the launched spans:

* Length: 54.0 metres

* Deck Width: 8.5 metres

* Approximate Weight: 358 metric tonnes

* Girder Arrangement: Three longitudinal girders

* Girder Depth: 3.130 metres each

The girders were erected using a full-span launching methodology, deploying 700 MT and 500 MT heavy-duty cranes.