Mumbai Infra Update: MMRDA Allots BKC Plots For Healthcare, Education Projects Worth Over ₹580 Crore

MMRDA allots BKC plots for healthcare, education projects worth over Rs 580 crore | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 29: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has moved to strengthen social infrastructure in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) by issuing allotment letters for land parcels to leading healthcare and education institutions.

The projects, involving an investment of over Rs 580 crore, aim to bring world-class medical and academic facilities to the city’s premier financial hub.

The allotment letters were handed over by Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde in the presence of Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.

Hospital project awarded in BKC

Under the plan, the SF-5 plot (Social Facility – Hospital) in the “G-Text Block” at BKC has been allotted to Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd. The plot spans 10,026.44 sq. m., with a permissible built-up area of 20,052.88 sq. m. The bid was accepted at Rs 1,76,533.25 per sq. m., amounting to around Rs 354 crore. The project will house a multi-speciality, world-class hospital.

Similarly, the SF-6 plot in the same block has been allotted to the D. Y. Patil Education Group. The plot measures 5,117.85 sq. m., with a permissible built-up area of 10,235.70 sq. m. The bid was accepted at Rs 2,19,819 per sq. m., with a total value of about Rs 225 crore. The development will include a modern educational centre offering diverse academic programmes.

Transparent e-tendering process

MMRDA said the allotments were carried out through a transparent e-tendering process, with the highest eligible bidders selected in line with established norms. The authority noted that the initiative is part of a broader push to enhance social infrastructure through public-private partnerships and support long-term, sustainable urban development.

BKC, the authority added, is evolving beyond a financial district into a more integrated urban ecosystem. With healthcare and educational facilities complementing commercial infrastructure, transport and metro connectivity, and social amenities, the district is being positioned as a ‘Live–Work–Learn–Heal’ hub aimed at improving overall quality of life.

Leaders hail integrated development

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Mumbai’s growth hubs are being designed as inclusive, future-ready urban ecosystems where development is not limited to business districts, but extends to quality of life. Through initiatives like this, we are ensuring that Mumbai 3.0 evolves as a city where economic growth is supported by world-class social infrastructure, making our urban centres more inclusive, accessible, and sustainable.”

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Bandra-Kurla Complex is not just India’s premier financial district, but is now evolving into a holistic urban destination that integrates economic growth with quality of life. The development of world-class healthcare and educational facilities through this land allotment will ensure that BKC becomes more inclusive, citizen-centric, and future-ready. These projects will significantly enhance access to high-quality social infrastructure for Mumbai’s citizens.”

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MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, “At MMRDA, we are consciously moving from isolated infrastructure creation to building complete urban ecosystems. This allotment ensures that BKC’s growth is balanced with world-class healthcare and education facilities. It is about correcting the gap between economic development and social infrastructure—at scale and with intent. The land allotment has been carried out through a transparent e-tendering process in accordance with CVC guidelines.”

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