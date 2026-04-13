Mumbai To Get 4 New Helipads Along Coastal Road In Next 6 Years, BKC To Boost Emergency Connectivity By 2030

Mumbai: Helipad At Worli Jetty | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move aimed at building a future-ready, multi-modal transport network, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority are set to develop four new helipads across the city over the next six years.

Of the proposed infrastructure, two helipads will be constructed by the BMC along the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road Project, while the remaining two will come up in the city’s key business hub, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), under MMRDA.

Authorities have clarified that these helipads are primarily intended for emergency services, including air ambulances and evacuation operations during disasters, rather than regular commercial use. The initiative aligns with Mumbai’s expanding high-speed infrastructure, including corridors like the Coastal Road and the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR).

As per plans, one helipad will be built at Worli along the southbound stretch of the Coastal Road. The contract for this project has already been awarded to the Raymond Group. Another helipad is proposed at Charkop in Kandivali, adjoining the northbound stretch that will eventually connect Versova to Bhayander.

Officials noted that these locations have been strategically selected near the coastline to ensure unobstructed air movement. “Helicopters will be able to approach the city from the sea side without interference from high-rise buildings, ensuring smooth operations,” a civic official said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

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Helipads To Be Made Under PPP Model

The helipads will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with private contractors funding construction and maintenance. Revenue generated from operations will be shared between the contractors and civic authorities. Meanwhile, MMRDA has already initiated work on two helipads in BKC, with tenders issued last year. These are expected to be completed within five years.

The development comes as part of a broader infrastructure push that includes a 45-km Coastal Road linking Marine Drive to Bhayander, along with multiple flyovers and tunnels aimed at improving connectivity between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs, as well as neighbouring regions like Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Other Defunct Helipads In Mumbai

Mumbai’s history with helipads has been mixed. Earlier proposals, such as upgrading the helipad at Mahalaxmi Racecourse into a full-fledged heliport, faced opposition and were shelved. Additionally, several helipads built atop private high-rises remain unused due to airspace restrictions caused by surrounding skyscrapers. Currently, functional helipads are limited, including one at Lok Bhavan, formerly known as Raj Bhavan, used exclusively for VIP movement.

Officials believe the new coastal helipads will overcome past limitations, offering safer, more accessible options for emergency response. If completed as planned, Mumbai could have four new operational helipads by 2030, marking a major step toward integrated urban mobility.

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