Mumbai Policeman Killed After Crane Topples On Motorcycle At MMRDA Construction Site In Mankhurd |

Mumbai: A tragic accident claimed the life of a serving police constable in Mumbai after an excavator drilling crane allegedly toppled onto his motorcycle due to negligence during roadwork. The incident occurred on Wednesday on the northbound carriageway at an MMRDA flyover construction site of the Sion–Panvel Highway under the jurisdiction of Mankhurd Police Station.

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Details On The Deceased

The deceased has been identified as Police Constable Santosh Gopal Chavan (Badge No. 030186), who had served in the police force for 23 years. He was originally posted at Nehru Nagar Police Station and was currently on deputation at the East Control Room in Chembur.

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Heavy Machinery Fell On Moving Motorcycle

According to preliminary information, the accident took place while roadwork was underway by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). An excavator drilling crane being used at the site reportedly collapsed after being placed on unstable soil by the contractor. The heavy machinery suddenly tilted and fell onto the passing motorcycle (MH 43 W 3238) ridden by Constable Chavan.

He sustained severe injuries in the incident and was declared dead, officials said. The incident has raised serious concerns over safety protocols and supervision at ongoing infrastructure projects in the city.

Deceased Cop Served Over 2 Decades With The Police Dept

Police officials confirmed that a case is being initiated against the contractor for alleged negligence. Authorities from Mankhurd Police Station have begun legal proceedings and are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the crane collapse. The deceased Constable Chavan was a seasoned officer with over two decades of service with the police department. Further investigation is underway.

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