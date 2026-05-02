10-Hours Block Announced By Western Railways On May 3 Between Ram Mandir & Jogeshwari For Mumbai Metro 6 Work - Check Details Here | File Photo

Mumbai: Western Railway will operate a 10-hour major block for the launching of steel girders as part of the Metro Line-6 work between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations, officials said.

According to the tweet shared by Western Railways, the block will be undertaken on the night of May 2 and 3 (Saturday/Sunday). According to railway authorities, the 6th line will remain under block from 9:30 pm to 7:30 am, while the Fast and 5th lines will be affected between 1:00 am and 4:00 am.

🚧 Passenger सूचना | Major Block Update 🚧

Western Railway will operate a 10-hour major block for the launching of steel girders for Metro Line-6 work: between Ram Mandir – Jogeshwari station



📅 Dates: Night of 02/03 May 2026 (Sat/Sun)



⏰ Timings:

🔹 6th Line: 21:30 hrs to… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) April 30, 2026

During this period, all trains operating on the 6th line will be diverted to the Fast line between Borivali and Andheri. The diversion is expected to impact the regular suburban timetable, with some UP and Down local services likely to remain cancelled.

Railway officials stated that the detailed list of cancelled services will be available at station managers’ offices across the division. Commuters have been advised to check schedules in advance and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

The block is part of ongoing infrastructure work linked to Metro Line-6, which requires the launching of steel girders over the railway corridor.

Central Railway Cancels Morning Maintenance For NEET UG 2026 Exam

Central Railway has cancelled its scheduled daytime mega block on Sunday, May 3, in view of the NEET UG 2026 examination. The decision comes as part of efforts to ensure uninterrupted suburban services and facilitate smooth travel for thousands of candidates appearing for the exam across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

According to a tweet by Central Railways, local train operations during the day will run as per the regular timetable, with no major disruptions expected on any of the suburban corridors. The move is aimed at minimising inconvenience during peak travel hours on a crucial day for students.

NEET UG 2026 परीक्षेसाठी उपस्थित राहणाऱ्या विद्यार्थ्यांच्या सोयीसाठी मध्य रेल्वे द्वारा रविवार दिनांक ०३ मे २०२६ रोजी दिवसा मेगा ब्लॉक परीचालीत केला जाणार नाही.



तथापि, विविध अभियांत्रिकी व देखभाल कामांसाठी मध्य रेल्वे, मुंबई विभागात दिनांक ०२/०३.०५.२०२६ (शनिवार/रविवार… pic.twitter.com/7e2BuWQg1l — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) May 1, 2026

However, authorities have clarified that the scheduled midnight maintenance block will be carried out on the Main Line and the Harbour Line between CSMT and Vidyavihar on the Main Line and Thane to Vashi/Nerul on the Trans Harbour route.

Passengers have been advised to remain alert to announcements and plan their journeys accordingly, particularly during late-night hours, even as daytime services remain unaffected.

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