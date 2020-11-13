MMRC begins production of sleeper blocks to lay tracks under the supervision of a Swiss expert

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has begun trial production of high vibration attenuation booted twin sleeper blocks to lay tracks with the help of Swiss machinery installed by M/s. Sonneville from Switzerland. The Sleeper Blocks are being cast – with the help of state-of-the-art technology – at a facility set up at Wadala. One more machine is expected soon informed MMRC, which is executing the underground Metro Line 3(Colaba--Bandra--SEEPZ).

The two machines will cast 12,000 sleeper blocks every month to meet the requirement of a total of two lakh one thousand and six hundred sleeper blocks for the entire project. S. K. Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC said, "The boots are the most crucial part of tracks in ensuring lesser vibrations and smoother ride for the commuters. To ensure performance production, it is being supervised by the Swiss experts from M/s. Sonneville."

According to the MMRC, this type of track is being used for the first time in India and will have characteristics of absorbing vibrations up to 22 VdB over and above the vibrations that are absorbed by a normal metro track. It is also best suited for a city like Mumbai where there are heritage structures, congested areas and sensitive receptors like hospitals, schools, colleges, studios etc.