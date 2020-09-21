MMRC achieves 31st breakthrough in Metro 3 project tunneling

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) achieved its 31st breakthrough of constructing the 1.5-km long tunnel from Sahar to CSMIA T1 station on Monday. The terratec-made dual mode hard rock Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Tapi-1 completed the downline stretch in 449 days using 1080 rings, the authority stated.

"CSMIA T1 is one of the most significant stations on the Metro 3 corridor, which is expected to witness a heavy footfall of about one lakh commuters. These stations will provide direct connectivity to domestic and international airports and help reduce traffic snarls in the city,” said Ranjit Singh Deol, managing director, MMRC.

The overall progress of CSMIA T1 station is 55 per cent. Package 6, which consists of CSMIA T1, T2 and Sahar Road stations, achieved overall 85 per cent tunnelling. 87 per cent of the total tunnelling of the project and 60 per cent of the civic has been completed. There are few more breakthroughs to be achieved in the project in the coming months as seven TBMs are at work in different areas, said MMRC.