MLC Satyajeet Tambe Urges Maharashtra CM to Address Rising Heart Ailments Among Youngsters

Nashik: Satyajeet Tambe, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), has expressed deep concern over the increasing number of youngsters falling victim to heart ailments. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Tambe has drawn attention to the alarming trend of heart attacks among the youth in Maharashtra. As the representative of the Nashik graduates' constituency, he has urged the establishment of quality control teams in every school and college to closely monitor students' health.

Tambe highlighted that many regions across Maharashtra have witnessed a surge in the rate of heart attacks among students. Notable cities such as Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, and Mumbai have also reported incidents of youngsters suffering from heart attacks. In response to this worrying phenomenon, Tambe emphasised the need for concrete steps to be taken to prevent such occurrences.

Tambe has suggested that quality control teams be assigned the responsibility of examining the food quality served in school and college canteens, among other tasks. The aim is to ensure that students are provided with nutritious and healthy meals to promote their overall well-being and mitigate the risk of heart-related issues.

MLC Satyajeet Tambe's initiative seeks to address a pressing health concern affecting the youth in Maharashtra, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures to safeguard their heart health.

