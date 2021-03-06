Mistaken for thief, youth beaten to death in Mira Bhayandar; four arrested

In yet another horrifying incident of mob lynching, a 24-year-old youth suspected of being a robber was beaten to death by a unruly group in Bhayandar during the wee hours on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident was reported from an open ground near Indira Nagar in Bhayandar (east) at around 2:30 am. The youth who has been identified as Surajbhan Prakash Soni (24) was roaming in the area when the group comprising local youngsters mistook him for a thief and mounted a violent assault on him and dumped him in the ground before fleeing the spot, not realizing the Surajbhan had already succumbed due to the grievous injuries.

Minutes after the murderous attack on Surajbhan, the mob also thrashed another youth on suspicion of being a thief and handed him over to the police. However, he managed to get away with serious injuries on his ears.

After receiving information, the Navghar police swung into action and following investigations apprehended four local youth for the involvement in the attack which led to the death of Surajbhan.

The deceased is said to be a resident of Mumbai and the police are probing the reason of his presence in the area. The quartet who were reportedly in an inebriated state during the crime have been arrested and booked under section 302 of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.