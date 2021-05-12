Mission Oxygen: Cabinet approves special incentives to become self-reliant

In an attempt to give a push to Mission Oxygen and to achieve self sufficiency, the Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday, approved special incentives, including exemption in cess and duties. The nature of the incentives will be decided by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and officers from the Departments of Finance, Public Health and Relief and Rehabilitation.

The government has set an ambitious target to increase the availability of oxygen to 3,000 metric tonnes to meet the demand in the wake of a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, the state has its own generation capacity of 1,250 to 1,300 MT against the demand of 1,750 to 1,800 MT. The state is procuring nearly 500 to 550 MT from Bhilai, Rourkela, Jamnagar and other destinations.

The government has projected that the demand is expected to increase to 2,300 MT in the wake of the third wave. “Therefore, to achieve self-sufficiency under Mission Oxygen, the cabinet has cleared special incentives to increase production and supply by bridging critical gaps, including transport logistics. The government is confident that it will increase the oxygen availability to 3,000 MT,” said a senior officer from the Public health department.

In another decision, the cabinet has decided to levy a lump sum penalty as well as a premium as per the provisions of the Civil Land Maximum Retention and Regulation Abolition Act. With a view to ensure effective implementation of the policy as decided by the Government Resolution dated August 1 2019, the premium penalty increase was at the rate of 3 per cent of the prevailing annual market price table for the total area. Now, the cabinet has approved a lump sum charge.

A lump sum 20 per cent will be levied on the redevelopment of a building on lands exempted for commercial purposes. If the land leased to the industrial units under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and exempted for industrial purposes under 20 per cent is transferred for industrial purposes only, the transfer fee of MIDC will be charged. However, 15 per cent premium will be recovered if the land is to be used / transferred for other purposes.