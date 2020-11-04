Mission Begin Again: Swimming pools, cinema halls and badminton courts allowed to reopen in Maharashtra from Nov 5

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has on Wednesday allowed to reopen swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons, yoga institutes, cinema halls, drama theatres, multiplexes and indoor sports including badminton courts, tennis etc. outside containment zones from November 5.

"Swimming pools being used for training of State, National and International level sportspersons, outside containment zones, will be allowed to operate with effect from Nov 5. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Sports and Youth Affairs Dept," read an order passed on Wednesday.

"Yoga institutes outside containment zones will be allowed to function from Nov 5. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Public Health Dept," the notification added.

"All Indoor sports like badminton, tennis, squash, indoor shooting ranges etc. will be allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures," it further read.

Meanwhile, cinema halls, drama theatres and multiplexes will be allowed with 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones. However, no outside eatables will be allowed.

Besides, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased to 16,92,693 with the addition of 4,909 new cases on Tuesday, while nearly 7,000 patients recovered from the infection, said a state health department official.

The state also reported 120 fresh deaths, pushing the fatality count to 44,248, he said.

A total of 6,973 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 15,31,277, the official said.

With this, the number of active patients in the state has dropped to 1,16,543.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 16,92,693, new cases: 4,909, deaths: 44,248 discharged: 15,31,277, active cases: 1,16,543, people tested so far: 91,20,515.