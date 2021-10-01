'Missing' Param Bir Singh holed up in the hills? Maharashtra home department hints he may be in Manali or elsewhere but not abroad

Mumbai: There was a twist to the ongoing Param Bir Singh saga on Friday, with sources at Maharashtra’s home department claiming that the former Mumbai CP had not left the country but was hiding in India. Some said Singh could be in Manali. The state government has once again urged the Union home ministry to extend help to trace Singh.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil held an emergency meeting with Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale and Thane Police Commissioner Jaijeet Singh, to discuss various pending cases including those of extortion against Singh, especially after the look-out circular was issued in August. Singh is already facing five FIRs apart from two open inquiries initiated against him by the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) pertaining to corruption allegations made against him by two serving police inspectors.

Sources told The Free Press Journal, “Had Singh left the country, it would have been noticed by security and airport personnel. However, there is no record in this regard. There is no knowledge of whether he has opted to enter Nepal. The home department is coordinating with the Centre, hoping to trace him.”

The sources further added, “Singh had initially sent an application to which was attached a medical certificate from a Chandigarh doctor for a month’s leave but since then, there has been no communication. Since he was transferred as the director general of Home Guards, he has not reported for duty despite his leave having ended. Nor has he made any fresh application for leave.” Singh had also not produced a new medical certificate and therefore, before resuming duty, he will have to appear before the medical board for a fitness certificate, the sources said.

The inquiry commission headed by retired Bombay high court (HC) judge, Justice (retired) Kailas Uttamchand Chandiwal, has so far issued two bailable warrants against Singh for not appearing before it. Sources said, “The commission may now issue a fresh, non-bailable warrant against Singh.” The Justice Chandiwal Commission was set up by the Maharashtra government to look into the allegations of corruption levelled by Singh against the state’s former home minister, Anil Deshmukh.

Verbal duel between MVA & BJP

The Congress, the Shiv Sena and the BJP were engaged in a verbal duel over the whereabouts of Param Bir Singh on Friday. The Congress and the Sena have alleged that Singh may have left India for Nepal with the help of the BJP-led government at the Centre. However, the BJP has rubbished this claim.

State Congress president Nana Patole slammed the Centre for Singh’s escape. “When the Sachin Waze episode happened, I had said that had I been in the government, I would have arrested Param Bir Singh first. This means the Centre used this IPS officer to defame the state government and that is why they have aided Param Bir Singh in escaping abroad,” he claimed.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Kishor Tiwari alleged that the Union home ministry made five-star arrangements for Singh to leave for Nepal. “This is a serious issue. Singh has discredited the Mumbai police while the BJP-led government at the Centre is indulging in defaming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,” he noted.

However, Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has stoutly denied these charges. “Nana Patole can say anything. We cannot respond to every comment of his. Patole is the kind of person who can say anything about the US president also,” he scoffed.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:01 PM IST