'Misal Samrat’ passes away, leaves behind a legacy

The owner of iconic Mamledar Misal of Thane, Laxman 'Mama' Murdeshwar, also known a 'Misal Samrat' (Emperor of Misal) passed away at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness coupled with Covid-19 infection. Mama Murdeshwar has left behind a legacy of serving one of the most popular and the spiciest misal pav, with 14 joints in Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

According to sources Mama Murdeshwar was admitted to Thane's Kaushalya hospital after he was detected with Covid-19, 15 days ago. The octogenarian passed away on Tuesday afternoon at around 12.30 pm.

Mama Murdeshwar was just 4 years old when his father Narsimha Murdeshwar shifted to Thane, from his native village Murdeshwar in Karnataka. The brand was launched in Thane in 1946. After his father's death in 1952 Mama Murdeshwar took over the business and was instrumental in expanding the brand outside Thane in Dombivali, Borivali and even in Navi Mumbai.

The outlet got its name from the location it was first launched at in Thane ‘Mamledar Kacheri’. From a 50 sq feet canteen to a 500 sq feet eatery, to 13 more joints outside Thane, the brand Mamledar Misal has come a long way. Interestingly, the eatery still doesn't have a flashy signboard, it is so popular, that you ask anybody in Thane and they will guide you, whether it a street vendor, shopkeeper, a resident or even a local politician, Mamledar Misal is very popular among Thanekars for decades.

Mamledar is famous for its spiciest variety of Misal Pav. The outlet offers three variety of misal Light, Medium and Spicy. Also known as Jhanjhanit the third variety-- spiciest misal is not everyone's cup of tea.

Narasimha Murdeshwar's wife first prepared the spice mix for their iconic brand, the same recipe and method is said to be followed even today to keep the brand going.

After Mama Murdeshwar's illness followed by his death on Tuesday, the third generation of Murdeshwars is all set to serve misal lovers from their 14 joints in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.