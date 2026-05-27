Mira Road Eid Sacrifice Row: Waris Pathan Faces Online Backlash After Accusing Hindu Groups Of Provoking Tensions | Video | ANI

Mumbai: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on May 26 strongly condemned the events that unfolded at Mira Road's upscale Poonam Cluster residential complex ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, describing the incident as "deeply distressing" and accusing members of certain Hindu organisations of deliberately provoking communal tensions.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding a shed erected for animal sacrifice inside the housing complex, Pathan alleged that the actions of members associated with Sakal Hindu Samaj, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the BJP had severely damaged communal harmony.

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"The incident that took place in Mira Road today is deeply distressing, shameful, and represents one of the most despicable occurrences to have ever happened there. It has completely torn apart the fabric of Hindu-Muslim relations," Pathan said.

The AIMIM leader particularly objected to the presence of a pig during the protest, stating that the animal is considered forbidden in Islam. "Why did you take a pig along with you? A pig, which is considered a repulsive and forbidden animal by Muslims, and yet you took it right inside a residential society," he said, alleging it was a deliberate attempt to inflame communal sentiments.

Pathan further claimed that those involved had made a "full-scale attempt to incite communal tensions" and urged authorities to take strict legal action against those present at the site, including BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, whom he accused of provoking unrest.

If no one has a problem with Muslims bringing goats into the Poonam Cluster Society in Mira Road during Bakra Eid, then why does the police administration object when the Sakal Hindu Samaj brings pigs? @MBVVPOLICE@CMOMaharashtra@NiteshNRane @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/kuK8TLpXyM — सकल हिंदू समाज मुंबई 🚩 (@Sakalhindu_) May 26, 2026

He said he had already spoken with the concerned authorities and demanded immediate action against members of the Hindu organisations involved. "Strict legal action, in accordance with the law, must be taken against them for hurting the sentiments of the community and for spreading an atmosphere of anarchy in the area," he added.

Netizens Slam Pathan's Remarks

Pathan's statement quickly sparked intense debate on social media, with users expressing sharply contrasting views on the controversy.

One user, Prakop (@Prakop_), criticised the AIMIM leader for allegedly remaining silent on illegal animal slaughter allegations while condemning the protest. "Stop giving this mf media bite, he won't speak against deliberate cow sacrifice by people of his community, why doesn't he speak then? Doesn't this act flare communal tension?" the user wrote.

Another user, Vivek (@___v__i__v___), questioned whether the slaughter of goats inside a residential society without permission had itself harmed Hindu-Muslim relations. "Fabric of Hindu-Muslim relation was made by Muslims bringing in goats into apartment societies without permission and slaughtering them in the society?" he wrote.

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Commenting on the legal aspects of the dispute, technical Guru (@Analyst26Guru) argued that civic rules must be followed by all communities. The user noted that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has designated locations where slaughter is permitted and said residential societies cannot be expected to tolerate scenes of bloodshed and animal sacrifice within their premises.

Tiger (@Tiger9596) took a different view, stating that pork is served in several Muslim-majority countries for non-Muslims and arguing that excessive reactions over dietary differences only create divisions.

Meanwhile, Dr. DeshKaBhakt (@agnomen__) strongly defended Hindu sentiments regarding cows and criticised those involved in the slaughter, calling for legal action against offenders. "Then technically all of you should be in jail for the actions that you do, by the way cow, pig are revered by Hindus, if you have a problem you can fvck off to #Porkistan" he wrote.

Another user, Atmanirbhar Aroraji (@mannarora) accused authorities of applying double standards, arguing that mutual respect between communities should be upheld and questioning why Hindu sentiments were ignored. "What nonsense. If you are so hurt by the pig, have never seen you hurt when you n ur brother slaughter cows… respect is mutual, gone are the days when you will do whatever you want n your govt will suppress Hindus in the name of secularism. It has to come both ways…" the user wrote.

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