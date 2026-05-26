Mira Road Eid Sacrifice Row: VHP Coordinator Alleges Knife Attack, Seeks Attempt-To-Murder Charge | Video | ANI

Mumbai: A dispute over the presence of goats for Qurbani preparations inside the upscale Poonam Cluster residential complex in Mira Road, Maharashtra, has escalated into a police matter, with a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary alleging that he was attacked with a knife during the confrontation and demanding that police invoke attempt-to-murder charges against the accused.

Harsh Singh, identified as a VHP coordinator who claims to have sustained injuries in the incident, said that tensions arose on Monday evening after a large number of goats were brought into the premises of Poonam Cluster Society.

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According to Singh, around 40 to 50 goats were brought into the housing complex at approximately 8 pm, leading to objections from several residents. He claimed that senior citizens in the society faced inconvenience and breathing-related difficulties due to the animals being kept on the premises.

Singh further alleged that the goats had been brought into the society without the required permissions and that civic authorities had not permitted such an arrangement.

“We were collectively discussing this issue with the society members,” he said while describing the sequence of events.

He further alleged that during the discussion, a Muslim resident arrived at the spot and allegedly brandished a knife. According to him, the individual attempted to attack those gathered, resulting in injuries. He claimed that he suffered a cut on his hand during the altercation.

Following the incident, Singh and others approached the local police station and lodged a complaint. He said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the case.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction with the sections invoked in the FIR, alleging that police had not included Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to attempt to murder. He said the primary demand of the complainants is for investigators to add the attempt-to-murder charge against the accused.

“Our primary demand is that Section 307 (attempt to murder) be registered against the accused,” he stated.

Mira Road Eid Sacrifice Dispute

The controversy stems from a temporary structure set up within the upscale Poonam Cluster housing complex in Mira Road for preparations related to Qurbani during Eid. Municipal authorities later demolished the shed following objections raised by some Hindu residents and local organisations. The situation intensified when efforts were allegedly made to rebuild the structure, sparking renewed protests and sharp exchanges between opposing groups.

The disagreement soon extended beyond the residential complex and onto surrounding roads, where confrontations broke out, prompting police intervention. As larger crowds gathered and tensions mounted, police resorted to lathi charges at several locations to disperse protesters and prevent any further escalation.

Security has since been tightened around the Poonam Cluster Society and the nearby Bakra Mandi area. Officials said the atmosphere remains sensitive but maintained that the situation is presently under control.

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