Mira-Bhayandar: Tension Erupts In Mira Road Over Goat Kept Inside Housing Society; 1 Detained After Clash

Heavy police deployment restored order after a dispute at a Mira Road housing complex escalated into street confrontations and an alleged assault | AI Generated Representational Image

Mira Road, May 26: Tension gripped a neighbourhood in Mira Road late at night following a clash between two groups over keeping a goat inside a major residential complex. The dispute eventually spilled onto the streets, leading to physical altercations and prompting a heavy police deployment.

The incident took place at 'Poonam Cluster', a posh residential society in Mira Road, after a family residing there brought a goat inside the premises. This objected-to action triggered a heated argument within the complex. As word of the dispute spread, members of the Bajrang Dal gathered outside the housing society.

Dispute spills onto the streets

While internal mediation initially brought the society's dispute under control, fresh trouble erupted outside. An altercation broke out between the gathered Bajrang Dal activists and a local resident.

During the confrontation, a man allegedly attacked a Bajrang Dal activist with a blade. Following the assault, more activists gathered at the spot, causing the situation to remain highly tense late into the night.

Police intervene, one detained

Timely intervention and the deployment of a strong police contingent brought the situation under control.

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According to Rajendra Kamble, Senior Police Inspector of Kashimira Police Station, the police have detained a suspect identified as Sheikh Abul Rahim Sheikh (44), and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

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