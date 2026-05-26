Thane Clash: Ahead Of Bakri Eid, Situation Turns Tense In Mira Road As Protestors Land With Pigs To Bar Goat Sacrifice - VIRAL VIDEO

Mira Road Clash: Ahead Of Bakri Eid, Situation Turns Tense As Protestors Land With Pigs To Bar Goat Sacrifice |

A tense atmosphere prevailed in Mira Road on Monday after protests linked to Bakrid preparations escalated into clashes between two communities, leading to heavy police deployment and a lathi charge in parts of the locality.

If no one has a problem with Muslims bringing goats into the Poonam Cluster Society in Mira Road during Bakra Eid, then why does the police administration object when the Sakal Hindu Samaj brings pigs? @MBVVPOLICE@CMOMaharashtra@NiteshNRane @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/kuK8TLpXyM — सकल हिंदू समाज मुंबई 🚩 (@Sakalhindu_) May 26, 2026

The controversy erupted at Poonam Cluster Society over the construction of a temporary shed meant for housing goats ahead of Bakrid. The structure, reportedly erected by members of the Muslim community for Qurbani preparations, was demolished by municipal authorities following objections raised by Hindu residents and local organisations.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Clashes erupt in Mumbai’s Mira Road as residents of Poonam Cluster Society protest against having goats inside the premises for sacrifice during the festival of Eid Al-Adha.



Heavy police deployment to maintain peace. pic.twitter.com/aV25rJAvPe — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

Protest Intensifies After Pig Brought to Site

Tensions escalated further when activists allegedly associated with Sakal Hindu Samaj and Bajrang Dal brought a pig near the Bakra Mandi protest site. According to viral video on social media, the protesters questioned why objections were being raised over bringing pigs into the area if goats for Bakrid were being permitted inside the society premises.

The move sharply increased tension in the locality, with police quickly stepping in to stop the protesters from moving further. Heated arguments soon broke out between members of both communities, creating panic among residents in the surrounding area.

Videos circulating on social media showed chaotic scenes near the society premises, with groups confronting each other amid heavy police presence.

Mira Road - Tension erupted in Poonam Cluster Society over the construction of a temporary shed for sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid, leading to a confrontation between two groups and a scuffle on Monday night.The controversy began on Monday afternoon when a shed erected in the… pic.twitter.com/n3VaPiECYM — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 26, 2026

Scuffles Break Out, Police Conduct Lathi Charge

According to local residents, attempts were allegedly made later in the evening to rebuild the demolished shed. This led to fresh protests by Hindu residents and local organisations, resulting in verbal confrontations that soon turned into scuffles.

Police officials intervened after the crowd size increased and tensions threatened to spiral out of control. A lathi charge was carried out at several points to disperse the gathering and restore order.

Heavy police deployment continues across Mira Road, particularly around sensitive locations near Poonam Cluster Society and the Bakra Mandi area. Officials said the situation remains tense but is currently under control.

Authorities Appeal for Calm

Senior police officers have urged residents not to believe rumours or circulate inflammatory content on social media. Authorities are also reviewing videos from the incident and are expected to initiate action based on the investigation findings.

Local residents from both communities appealed for peace and restraint, expressing concern over the growing communal tension in the area ahead of the Bakrid festival.