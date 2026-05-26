‘Bakre Ka Jawab Suvar Se Dena Hoga’: BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay Sparks Political Row Amid Mira Road Tension Ahead Of Bakri Eid |

A fresh political controversy erupted in Mira Road after BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay made strong remarks while commenting on the ongoing dispute surrounding goats being brought into housing societies ahead of Bakri Eid.

The statement comes amid heightened communal tension in the locality, where clashes broke out earlier today over a temporary shed built for housing goats meant for Qurbani at Poonam Cluster Society.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay says, "Not only in Mira Road, but also in Borivali, in Sumer Nagar society, a single family lives there, yet they have brought six goats into the society premises. The entire society is opposing this. The Maharashtra government has… pic.twitter.com/fh2QPS0waU — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2026

BJP MLA Questions Double Standards

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Upadhyay said the issue was not limited to Mira Road alone. Referring to another incident in Borivali, he claimed that a single family in Sumer Nagar society had brought six goats into the premises despite opposition from other residents.

The BJP MLA stated that the Maharashtra government has already issued clear guidelines prohibiting animal slaughter in housing societies and open public spaces. He added that all concerned departments had been informed about the rules.

Questioning those allegedly violating the guidelines, Upadhyay remarked that if goats could be brought into societies despite objections, then there should not be resistance if pigs were brought to such locations. He further said that if conflicts arise, “eet ka badla patthar se,"bakri la jawab suvar se" (brick should be answered with a stone, the goat will have to be answered with a pig).

If no one has a problem with Muslims bringing goats into the Poonam Cluster Society in Mira Road during Bakra Eid, then why does the police administration object when the Sakal Hindu Samaj brings pigs? @MBVVPOLICE@CMOMaharashtra@NiteshNRane @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/kuK8TLpXyM — सकल हिंदू समाज मुंबई 🚩 (@Sakalhindu_) May 26, 2026

Mira Road Situation Remains Sensitive

The controversy began after municipal authorities demolished a temporary goat shed erected inside Poonam Cluster Society following complaints from Hindu residents and local organisations.

Later, tensions escalated when activists allegedly associated with Sakal Hindu Samaj and Bajrang Dal brought a pig near the Bakra Mandi protest site. Viral videos from the area showed protesters questioning why goats were being allowed into housing societies while objections were being raised against their protest.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Clashes erupt in Mumbai’s Mira Road as residents of Poonam Cluster Society protest against having goats inside the premises for sacrifice during the festival of Eid Al-Adha.



Heavy police deployment to maintain peace. pic.twitter.com/aV25rJAvPe — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

The move led to heated arguments between members of two communities, prompting police intervention. Scuffles were reported from several spots, following which police carried out a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Heavy Police Deployment Continues

A heavy police presence remains in Mira Road as authorities continue monitoring the situation. Officials have appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid circulating provocative messages or videos on social media.

Police are also examining footage from the incident and are expected to take action based on the findings of the investigation.

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