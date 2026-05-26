'Sacrifice Should Not Be Permitted Inside Society': Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik On Mira Road Eid Sacrifice Row | Video

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has weighed in on the controversy surrounding a shed constructed for animal sacrifice in Mira Road ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, stating that sacrifices should not be carried out within residential societies and should instead be restricted to designated locations to prevent communal tensions.

Speaking on the issue, Sarnaik said that residential societies are home to people from different communities, and conducting sacrifices within society premises could lead to objections and disputes among residents.

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“People from different communities live inside a society. In such a case, if the sacrifice is performed within the society's premises, it is certain that the other community may get upset. If a place is designated in advance for the sacrifice, such incidents will not happen,” he said.

The minister stressed that authorities should ensure that sacrifices are conducted only at pre-approved locations. According to him, earmarking specific sites in advance would help maintain communal harmony and prevent conflicts during religious observances.

Sarnaik further asserted that sacrifices should not be permitted inside housing societies. “Sacrifice should not be permitted in society,” he said, adding that steps must be taken to ensure that similar controversies do not arise in the future.

Calling for prompt intervention by law enforcement agencies, the minister said the police should act swiftly whenever such disputes emerge. “There should be no such disputes in the future; the police should take action as soon as possible,” he added.

Mira Road Eid Sacrifice Row

The controversy surrounds a temporary shed erected for Qurbani preparations inside the upscale Poonam Cluster residential complex in Mira Road, which was later demolished by municipal authorities after objections from Hindu residents and local groups. Tensions escalated when attempts were reportedly made to reconstruct the structure, triggering fresh protests and heated exchanges between the two sides.

The dispute soon spilled onto nearby streets, leading to scuffles and prompting police intervention. As crowds swelled and the situation threatened to worsen, police carried out a lathi charge at multiple locations to disperse those gathered and restore order.

A heavy security presence remains in place around Poonam Cluster Society and the Bakra Mandi area, with officials stating that while the atmosphere remains sensitive, the situation is currently under control.

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