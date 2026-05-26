Mira Road Tense After Right-Wing Groups Protest Goats In Housing Society For Bakri Eid, Attempt To Bring Pigs | Representational Image

Bhayandar: A dispute that began over bringing goats into a residential complex in Mira Road for Bakri Eid has gradually taken a violent turn, creating a highly tense atmosphere in the area. Right-wing (Hindutva) organizations staged protests, attempted to bring pigs into the society premises, chanted the Hanuman Chalisa, and shouted slogans.

Incident at Poonam Cluster in Upscale Mira Road Complex

The incident took place at Poonam Cluster, an upscale residential complex in Mira Road where citizens from various religious communities reside. Two days prior, ahead of Bakri Eid, some residents had brought and kept goats inside the complex. This was opposed by other residents, leading to an initial argument.

Following the initial dispute, right-wing organizations staged a protest outside the housing society on Monday night. While the situation was temporarily brought under control, a heated argument broke out between the protestors and a Muslim man. Allegations were made that the individual attacked someone with a blade, causing tensions to flare up further. The police intervened immediately and took the individual into custody, temporarily stabilizing the situation.

Dispute Reignites on Tuesday with Demand for Goat Removal

However, the dispute reignited on Tuesday. Right-wing organizations demanded the immediate removal of the goats from the complex. A large crowd gathered outside the society premises in the morning.

During this protest, some activists brought three pigs and attempted to take them inside the housing complex. Concurrently, protestors chanted the Hanuman Chalisa and raised "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

Sensing that the situation could spiral completely out of control, the police deployed a heavy security force at the spot. Following police mediation, vehicles were eventually called to safely remove the goats from the residential society.

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