NHAI Invites Bids For DPR Of Proposed 130-Km Mumbai-Pune Greenfield Expressway

NHAI begins the planning phase for a proposed new high-speed Mumbai-Pune corridor aimed at improving regional connectivity and easing traffic congestion | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 26: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids from consultancy firms for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) and feasibility study for a proposed Mumbai-Pune greenfield expressway in Maharashtra.

According to the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) issued on May 11, 2026, the proposed greenfield expressway will have an approximate length of 130 km.

The tender has been floated for “Consultancy Services for Preparation of DPR/Feasibility Report for New Mumbai-Pune Greenfield Expressway in the State of Maharashtra”.

Tender process and timeline

The authority has fixed June 24, 2026, as the deadline for downloading tender documents and submission of bids.

Interested consultants can submit queries related to the tender till June 5, while a pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for June 8.

NHAI has also specified that bidders from countries sharing a land border with India would be eligible to participate only if registered with the competent authority, as per the Ministry of Finance guidelines issued in July 2020.

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Additional high-speed corridor proposed

The proposed greenfield expressway is expected to serve as an additional high-speed corridor between Mumbai and Pune, two of Maharashtra’s largest economic hubs, amid increasing traffic pressure on the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway and national highway network.

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