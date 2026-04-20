Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link Set To Open By May 1, Travel Time To Drop Sharply | File Photo

Pune: The long-awaited Missing Link project on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway (officially Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway) is nearing completion, with the state government aiming to open it for traffic by 1st May.

The project, being executed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve safety on one of the state’s busiest routes.

According to available details, the project will create a direct tunnel-based route between Khopoli and Khandala, allowing vehicles to bypass the accident-prone ghat section near Lonavala and Khandala.

This stretch is known for sharp curves and frequent mishaps, including tanker overturns and collisions. Officials said the new alignment will help ease traffic congestion and reduce risks by avoiding the winding ghat roads altogether.

Once operational, the Missing Link is expected to make travel between Pune and Mumbai faster and smoother, especially during peak hours and monsoon seasons when traffic bottlenecks are common.

MMRDA Pushing For Mumbai 3.0…

Meanwhile, in a parallel push for regional development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has accelerated land acquisition for the ambitious ‘Mumbai 3.0’ project in Raigad district.

Reports say that a total of 216 acres has already been secured through voluntary participation from landowners for the proposed growth centre near Pen.

Officials said the response to the participatory land acquisition policy has been strong from the outset. The initiative focuses on “development through consent, not displacement", offering landowners options such as compensation, Transferable Development Rights (TDR), Floor Space Index (FSI), and land pooling schemes where a portion of developed land is returned to them.

Officials said the twin developments of the Missing Link project and Mumbai 3.0 are expected to play a key role in boosting connectivity, reducing travel stress, and driving economic growth in the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions.