Mira Road: E-cigarettes, tobacco worth ₹ 5.90L seized | Representaitve Image

The crime detection unit attached to the Naya Nagar police station seized imported electronic cigarettes and flavoured hookah tobacco worth over Rs.5.90 lakh after raiding a shop in Mira Road on Wednesday night. Acting on a specific tip-off the police raided a shop in Ave Maria building and seized multiple cartons and gunny bags containing the e-cigarettes and flavoured tobacco of various brands.

One person who has been identified as-Atul Grover (37) has been taken into custody. An offence under the relevant provisions of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution Act)- (COPTA), 2003 has been registered against the accused.